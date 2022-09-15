Metra Trains To Run As Scheduled After Railroad Strike Is Averted

Metra train/md

Railroads and labor unions have reportedly agreed to a “cooling off” period after reaching a tentative deal overnight to avert a strike. As a result, Metra riders in Chicagoland will no longer have their rail service canceled. The commuter rail agency was prepared to cancel service on the BNSF and three Union Pacific lines. Meanwhile, Amtrak officials say they are working to restore canceled trains and reaching out to customers to accommodate them.