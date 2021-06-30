      Weather Alert

Miami-Dade Prosecutor Wants Grand Jury Investigation Into Collapse

Jun 30, 2021 @ 8:43am

(Surfside, FL) — A Miami-Dade County prosecutor wants a grand jury to investigate the building collapse that claimed at least a dozen lives. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle issued a statement Tuesday saying the jury would determine what steps we can take to safeguard residents without jeopardizing safety or possible criminal investigations. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she supports the move. Rundle has convened grand juries in the past for non-criminal matters. One looked into the safety of public housing communities.

