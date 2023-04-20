1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Michelin Recalls Tires That Don’t Have Enough Snow Traction

April 20, 2023 1:00PM CDT
DETROIT (AP) — Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they don’t have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.

The recall covers certain Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says don’t meet U.S. snow tire safety standards.

The tire maker says in documents posted Thursday by safety regulators that tires without sufficient traction can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners.

Owners will get interim notification letters starting June 12.

They’ll get another letter once the replacements are available.

