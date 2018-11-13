Michelle Obama Kicks Off Book Tour In Chicago Today

Michelle Obama is in Chicago today to kick off her book tour. The former first lady will make a stop this afternoon at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Hyde Park to sign her new memoir, Becoming. The South Side native will then appear at the United Center tonight to talk about her book with Oprah Winfrey. Obama met with a small group of students yesterday at Whitney Young High School on the Near West Side. Her advice to the 20 students gathered was to tell their own story, reminding students that we are not all exposed to diverse communities, so we all have to teach each other. She hugged each student present.