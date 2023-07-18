Michigan Charges 16 Fake Electors For Former President Trump With Election Law And Forgery Felonies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020.

The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

Nessel alleged a “coordinated effort” among Republican parties in several battleground states including Michigan to push so-called alternate slates of electors with fake documents.

She said she wants federal authorities to make an evaluation for possible charges.