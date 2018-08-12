Michigan Dies at Morris Motel

The Morris Police Department is investigating the apparent overdose death of a 30-year-old Michigan Man. Gaylen K. Gavit was discovered by his sister on Friday Night in an unresponsive state in the Park Motel in Morris. Mr. Gavit and his sister were traveling to Wyoming and stopped in Morris to rest for the night. The sister awoke in the middle of night to discover her brother unresponsive. A preliminary investigation shows that Mr. Gavit was taking Heroin while his sister was sleeping. When she discovered his body she did attempt to administrator Narcan, which Mr. Gavit was carrying himself. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.