1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Michigan Judge Rules Former President Trump Can Stay On Primary Ballot, Rejecting Challenge Under Insurrection Clause

November 14, 2023 3:51PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump will remain on the state’s primary ballot.

Court of Claims Judge James Robert Redford said in an order released Tuesday that Trump has followed state procedure to qualify for the ballot and that a clause in the Constitution can’t be used to disqualify him.

Activists had sued to force Michigan’s secretary of state to bar Trump from the ballot.

They pointed to a section of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment that prohibits a person from running for federal office if they have engaged in insurrection.

A Trump campaign spokesman said the cases are an attempt to “deny the American people the right to choose their next president.”

Popular Posts

1

Slammers Sold to Hollywood Star and Minor League Baseball Legend
2

Coworkers Showering At Man's House Were Allegedly Videotaped
3

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
4

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
5

Armed Robbery of Postal Worker, Suspect Takes Cell Phone And Mail

Recent Posts