Joliet: Today, Monday, May 1st, inspection work on the bridge over the Des Plaines River is scheduled to close the right lane of westbound I-80 from Richards St to Center St from 8:30am until 2:30pm. The entrance ramp from Richards will also be closed. Expect similar midday restrictions on westbound I-80 through Thursday, May 4th, and on the eastbound span of the bridge next week May 8-11.