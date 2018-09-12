Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie: Annual Fall Color Hike set for September 15

Fall color enthusiasts hike through asters as white as snow and as pink as cotton candy near the River Road Seed Beds at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington. To register for Midewin’s annual Fall Color Hike on Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., email Midewin_RSVP@fs.fed.us. Photo by Veronica Hinke / USDA Forest Service - Midewin NTP.

Get immersed in the spectacular array of vibrant fall colors that are lighting up the trails now at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Midewin’s annual Fall Color Hike will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What color is bottle gentian? How do you tell an aster from a mum? Join us and find out. We hope to see asters as white as snow and as pink as cotton candy. Enjoy a peaceful autumn ramble amid the waving expanse of grass. Like leaves, grasses and flora give seasonal shout-outs and turn new colors just before slumping and overwintering until spring. Catch them in their majestic awakenings as they add pops of color to the prairie. We hope to see bright, cheerful yellow abounding in the blooms of Riddell’s goldenrod and in the hearty little centers of lavender-leafed New England aster.

We will look up and around, too, and we will listen closely – because this is the time of year when birds begin their seasonal migrations south and to other locales where food will be more abundant over winter. We hope to see all kinds, including maybe even a few bobolinks or an upland sandpiper.

Save your spot today in this magnificent seasonal shared experience. To RSVP, please email us at Midewin_RSVP@fs.fed.us.

For those who aren’t able to be with us in person, you can get a virtual peek at the kaleidoscope churning now at Midewin. The fall colors at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie are featured in a national story map that the USDA Forest Service’s Office of Communication in Washington, DC produced. To view the Story Map, “Splendor in The Grasslands,” click here: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=f1cf234a230548ef817472f9bd539d65.

The USDA Forest Service Eastern Region will post fall color photos throughout the season online, here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usfs_eastern_region/sets/72157697333131732.