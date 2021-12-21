Midnight Mass Being Held At St. Rays in Joliet

Bishop Ron Hicks of the Diocese of Joliet will celebrate Midnight Christmas Mass at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet.
The 12 a.m. Mass on Christmas Day is open to the public, with no preregistration required.
“It’s challenging to see so many problems in our world,” Bishop Ron Hicks said. “Yet God’s love is constant and particularly evident on Christmas, when he sent Jesus Christ to the world to redeem our sins. Let us focus on God’s love, and we will find peace.”
Father William G. Dewan, rector of the cathedral, and Father John Abulag, parochial vicar, will serve as concelebrants.
The cathedral’s schola cantorum and sinfonietta will perform.
Diocese of Joliet COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the Mass, requiring all attendees to wear masks.
About the Diocese of Joliet
The Diocese of Joliet serves approximately 565,000 Catholics in 123 parishes and missions in DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall and Will Counties, a geographic area of 4,218 square miles. The diocese has more than 2,700 employees in its agencies and ministries, including two early childhood education centers, 41 elementary schools, three high schools and Catholic Charities.
Joliet Diocese press release