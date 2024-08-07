Migrant Day Laborers Sue Chicago

A group of migrant day laborers are suing the city of Chicago and the Chicago police department over allegations that they were harassed and assaulted by officers. This lawyer claims off-duty officers working as store security targeted the day laborers from Venezuela outside a Home Depot store in New City.

A federal lawsuit filed this week claims the plaintiffs were beaten and handcuffed by officers while soliciting homeowners and contractors for jobs outside the store. They accused the officers and Home Depot employees of violating their civil rights.