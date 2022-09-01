1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Migrants Traveling From Texas Arrive In Chicago

September 1, 2022 12:06PM CDT
(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Mayor Lightfoot’s office is confirming that around 60 migrants who traveled from Texas have arrived in Chicago.  The migrants were sent to the city by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.  He says he is sending undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC until the federal government secures the border.  A spokesman for Lightfoot’s office says Chicago is a welcoming city.  He adds that the city is doing everything it can to ensure these immigrants and their families can receive shelter, food, and protection.

 

