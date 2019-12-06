Mild This Weekend But Turning Colder Next Week
A cold front moves through the area tonight bringing gusty winds out of the north, especially on and near Lake Michigan. Temperatures Friday will be notably cooler with highs mostly in the 30’s. Heading into the weekend, expect highs in the 40’s, mostly sunny on Saturday with increasing clouds on Sunday ahead of our next weather system. Looking ahead to next week: below normal temperatures continue to be favored across the Great Lakes region.
We should see our coldest temperatures so far this month, with the possibility of at least one day having highs only in the teens on Wednesday, lows in the single digits or colder, and wind chills below zero.