Milder today But Wintry Mix Possible By Friday

Slightly warmer-than-normal temperatures are in store Wednesday with the chance for some afternoon and evening snow and minor accumulations possible. Cooler temperatures return for Thursday before upper 30’s and lower 40’s wrap up the workweek on Friday. Snow showers Thursday night could transition into some wintry mix or light rain as conditions warm heading into Friday. A cold front passing over on Friday will pull temperatures back into the teens and 20’s on Saturday with overnight lows dropping into the single digits.