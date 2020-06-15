Millennium Park Reopens From COVID-19 Shutdown With Restrictions
Chicago's Millennium Park enjoy the sculpture "Cloud Gate," also known as "The Bean" in 2012 (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago’s downtown Millennium Park has reopened. The city says there are restrictions on the number of people who can visit and social distancing must be practiced. The park will open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for groups of ten or fewer wearing face masks. Visitors will be required to enter at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street and leave at Michigan and Washington. Social distancing ambassadors will be in the park to keep people apart.