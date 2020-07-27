Million Unmasked March Comes To Springfield
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
A group of people in Springfield is making their feelings about mask wearing known. About 150 people participated in the city’s Million Unmasked March, protesting against mask mandates. The marchers believe that mandates force them to give up their rights and that requiring kids to wear masks to school is inhumane and cruel. Counter-protesters came out to make their views known to marchers. One of the unmasked marchers was arrested for spitting on a counter-protester.