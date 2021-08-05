Millions In Rent Assistance Still Available In Illinois

State officials say millions of dollars are available to help Illinoisans struggling to pay past-due rent. The Illinois Housing Development Authority says it has about 500-million dollars in federal funding to distribute for rental assistance. The agency says some of the money was forwarded to local organizations to create their own assistance programs, but the majority remains available through the IHDA. IDHA’s Director of Strategic Initiatives and Response says many applications are still under review and that he expects the full amount will be dispersed by the September 1st federal deadline.