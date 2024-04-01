1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Millions Of Current And Former AT&T Customers Data Being Sold On The Dark Web

April 1, 2024 8:34AM CDT
Share
MGN

(New York, NY) — AT&T is investigating a massive data breach. Saturday, AT&T confirmed a total of 73-million current and former customer accounts had been leaked to the dark web about two weeks ago. The leaked data, which included customers’ social security numbers, appears to be from before 2020. AT&T says they currently have no evidence “of unauthorized access to its systems.” An investigation into the breach is ongoing, and they have brough in outside cybersecurity experts.

Popular Posts

1

Major Restaurant Chain Expected In Plainfield
2

Child Heard Crying At Joliet Hotel, Parents Arrested Found With Drugs And Unconscious In Bathroom
3

Horse Falls Out Of Trailer, Creates Backup on I-80
4

Joliet Man Dies Following Crash In Mokena
5

Gemini Giant Purchased By Joliet Historical Museum

Recent Posts