Millions Of Federal Funds Being Distributed To Will County Cities & Villages
Will County Buidling
The Will County Ad Hoc CARES Act Funding committee has allocated over $33,000,000 of its overall CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to support local government entities within Will County.
Cities and Villages have been allocated funding that can be used on a reimbursement basis for expenses related to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Joliet will get over 5.6 million dollars, while Village of Bolingbrook will get just over 3-million dollars. Meanwhile, Fire Districts, Library, Parks and other districts will see anywhere from $35,000 to $10,000.
CARES Act CRF may only be used to cover expenses that: a) Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19); and b) Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of the enactment of the CARES Act) for the state or local government; and c) Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends on December 30, 2020.
All expenditures must be incurred, and all services must be received within this period. Will County anticipates hosting a webinar in the near future to discuss the application process and eligible expenses.
Funds will be distributed to the local governments on a reimbursement basis following submission of an application with the relevant supporting documents for eligible expenditures that satisfy all federal CARES Act regulations and guidance. The County anticipates accepting applications for reimbursement beginning the week of August 10th.
Applications for reimbursement will be accepted for four weeks.