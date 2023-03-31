1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Minneapolis Leaders Approve Agreement To Revamp Policing

March 31, 2023 12:00PM CDT
In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has approved an agreement with the state to revamp policing, nearly three years after a city officer killed George Floyd.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights began investigating the Minneapolis Police Department shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe.

The agreement approved Friday was the product of nearly a year of negotiations between city officials and the state agency.

Chauvin was convicted of murder.

He and three other officers who were at the scene are serving prison terms.

