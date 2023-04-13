1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Minneapolis To Pay $8.9 Million Over Chauvin’s Actions Before Floyd

April 13, 2023 2:35PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The city of Minneapolis will pay nearly $9 million to settle lawsuits filed by two people who said former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into their necks years before he used that move in the killing of George Floyd.

Their attorney, Bob Bennett, says John Pope Jr. will receive $7.5 million and Zoya Code will receive $1.375 million.

The settlements were announced during a meeting of the Minneapolis City Council.

The lawsuits stemmed from arrests in 2017.

That was three years before Chauvin killed Floyd during an arrest captured on video that resulted in a national reckoning on racial injustice.

Popular Posts

1

Plainfield Mom Charged with DUI; Five Children In the Vehicle Before Crashing into Mailboxes
2

Severe Storm Rolls Through Will County
3

Severe Weather Threat Friday Evening
4

Joliet Man Arrested After Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop
5

Bolingbrook Arrest Leads to the Recovery of Burglary Proceeds

Recent Posts