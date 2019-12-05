Minooka Community High School Releases Statement Regarding Racial Charged Statement Made on Campus
Minooka Community High School District 111 has released a statement following an accusation that a student directed a racial charged statement at a fellow statement. The following release was sent to WJOL News on Thursday evening.
“Dear MCHS Community:
On November 26, 2019, Minooka Community High School District No. 111 (MCHS)
administration received an anonymous tip regarding a racially charged statement made by astudent. MCHS Administration took immediate action to investigate and promptly administered appropriate discipline to the student involved. As part of the investigation MCHS administrators worked in conjunction with the MCHS School Resource Officer (a Minooka police officer).
MCHS encourages any, and all, students who feel harassed or threatened during school or during school activities to report the incident to administration, teachers, counselors, or deans so the matter can be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.
MCHS continues to work with our Equity and Diversity Committee to define, monitor, and improve methods/structures for equity and diversity within our schools.
MCHS remains committed to a safe learning environment for all of our students and staff. The safety and security of students and staff are top priorities for our district. As partners in education, we encourage parents to not only immediately share information with us should they become aware of any harassment or discrimination, but that they also encourage their children to do the same. By working together, we can maintain our focus on providing all students with an exceptional educational experience every day. Our Building Administration and members of our Student Services department are available should you or your child have any questions or concerns.”
