Minooka Community High School to Host 26th Annual Madrigal Dinner

Come to a far away place in a distant time where Joy, Cheer, and Merriment will be henceforth this Yuletide Season at the 26th Annual Madrigal Dinner at Minooka Community High School. The MCHS Madrigal Singers, MCHS Choirs, and Choir Boosters heartily invite you to attend this festive holiday event.

The festive performances will take place on Saturday, December 10th at 6:30pm, and Sunday, December 11th at 1:00pm, at Minooka Community High School – Central Campus. Marvel at the antics of the Jester and mingle with our minstrels, the Bard, our Flower Seller, and beware of the Beggars. Be enchanted by the lilt of the Madrigal Brass and have your every dinner need met by our humble Servers. Our King and Queen extend welcome to all of their loyal friends, landed or not, to join them for this annual yuletide event. We would entreat that any who have visited our castle before, including alumni, join us again for this glorious occasion. Dinner includes a sumptuous feast of Wassail, Ribs and Chicken, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Steamed Vegetables, Salad, Rolls, and Scrumptious Dessert. Vegetarian, Gluten free, and a Kid’s meal will also be an available option.

To order dinner reservations please visit the MCHS Webstore at www.mchs.net by Monday, December 5th. For questions about the Madrigal dinner or to inquire about reservations, please call Sarah Hetzel, reservation chair, at 630-210-2019 no later than Monday, December 5th. Other options to order your reservations include printing one out from the MCHS Choir Newsletter or contacting a Madrigal singer to fill out a paper reservation to be turned in with your payment.

Reservation cost is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 65+, $20 for students 13-21, $20 for Madrigal alumni, or children who would like to eat a full meal, and $15 for children ages 12 and under. Please bring your reservation slip with you as your ticket. Come make the Madrigal Dinner an annual tradition for your Christmas season!