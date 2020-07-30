      Breaking News
Minooka Community School District 111 Asking Parents To Fill Out The Return To Learn Plan

Jul 30, 2020 @ 9:19am
Minooka High School

This week the Minooka Community School District 111 Board of Education approved the MCHS 2020 Return to Learn plan. As a result, they are asking families to provide the commitment of each of their children for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year by completing the 2020-21 MCHS Student Commitment Form. The form should be completed for each District 111 student by Friday, July 31st.

Two choices for students to either return to a hybrid leaning model which will include both in-person instruction and remote learning or all remote learning.

Two campuses within MCHS, Central Campus in Minooka and South Campus in Channahon.

To view the plan click here.

