Minooka Community School District 111 Asking Parents To Fill Out The Return To Learn Plan
Minooka High School
This week the Minooka Community School District 111 Board of Education approved the MCHS 2020 Return to Learn plan. As a result, they are asking families to provide the commitment of each of their children for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year by completing the 2020-21 MCHS Student Commitment Form. The form should be completed for each District 111 student by Friday, July 31st.
Two choices for students to either return to a hybrid leaning model which will include both in-person instruction and remote learning or all remote learning.
Two campuses within MCHS, Central Campus in Minooka and South Campus in Channahon.
To view the plan click here.