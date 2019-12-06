Minooka High School Student Accused Of Threatening To Lynch Classmate
A student at Minooka High School in the southwest suburbs is accused of making a racially-insensitive comment to a multi-racial classmate. The classmate’s mother claims her son was reaching for a cookie that the other student brought to school last week when he threatened to lynch him. School officials say the student who made the statement has been disciplined. The family of the other student believes the incident should be investigated as a hate crime.
Minooka Community High School District 111 sent WJOL the following released the following statement to WJOL on Thursday night
“Dear MCHS Community:
On November 26, 2019, Minooka Community High School District No. 111 (MCHS)
administration received an anonymous tip regarding a racially charged statement made by astudent. MCHS Administration took immediate action to investigate and promptly administered appropriate discipline to the student involved. As part of the investigation MCHS administrators worked in conjunction with the MCHS School Resource Officer (a Minooka police officer).
MCHS encourages any, and all, students who feel harassed or threatened during school or during school activities to report the incident to administration, teachers, counselors, or deans so the matter can be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.
MCHS continues to work with our Equity and Diversity Committee to define, monitor, and improve methods/structures for equity and diversity within our schools.
MCHS remains committed to a safe learning environment for all of our students and staff. The safety and security of students and staff are top priorities for our district. As partners in education, we encourage parents to not only immediately share information with us should they become aware of any harassment or discrimination, but that they also encourage their children to do the same. By working together, we can maintain our focus on providing all students with an exceptional educational experience every day. Our Building Administration and members of our Student Services department are available should you or your child have any questions or concerns.”
