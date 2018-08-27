Minooka Man Charged With Killing New Born Son
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 27, 2018 @ 8:31 AM

An 18 year old from Minooka has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he killed his son who was just a few weeks old. The Chicago Tribune says that Nicholas Fecarota was home alone with the baby on Friday when a relative came home and called 911 after finding the child unresponsive and not breathing. He admitted he threw the baby to the floor several times to stop him from crying.

The Tribune says a preliminary investigation by police found that the baby suffered fractures to his skull.

A sibling was moved into the care of another relative.

Carol McGowan reporting

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Joliet “Prison Break-In” Big Success Joliet Names Deputy Police Chief Al Roechner Interim Police Chief for JPD Illinois State Police District 5 Welcomes New Troopers Tickets on Sale for Zonta Club of Joliet Area Festival of Culture Joliet Home Gets Makeover Thanks To Habitat for Humanity & Harrah’s Joliet Illinois AG Planning To Meet With Chicago Archdiocese To Discuss Clergy Abuse
Comments