Minooka Man Charged With Killing New Born Son

An 18 year old from Minooka has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he killed his son who was just a few weeks old. The Chicago Tribune says that Nicholas Fecarota was home alone with the baby on Friday when a relative came home and called 911 after finding the child unresponsive and not breathing. He admitted he threw the baby to the floor several times to stop him from crying.

The Tribune says a preliminary investigation by police found that the baby suffered fractures to his skull.

A sibling was moved into the care of another relative.

Carol McGowan reporting