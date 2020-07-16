      Breaking News
Minooka Woman Confesses To Stealing Thousands From Channahon Church Over 5 Year Period

Jul 16, 2020 @ 9:30am
Kelly Schaeffer/Channahon Police Department

A Minooka woman turned herself into Channahon Police Department following a arrest warrant for her. Thirty-eight year old Kelly C.Schaeffer is accused of stealing approximately $53,000.00 from the Channahon Methodist Church’s preschool. Schaeffer volunteer as a treasurer, she transferred the money into personal accounts, using the fraudulent income to pay for personal expenses according to a press release from the Channahon police department. This continued over the course of 4 to 5 years.

Members of the church became suspicious of Schaeffer’s activity and moved to complete an audit of the school’s finances. Before an audit could be completed, Schaeffer admitted to theft and returned a portion of the stolen money. Schaeffer also provided a confession to Channahon police detectives.

