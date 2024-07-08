Missing Chicago Pastor Last Seen in Joliet

Police are looking for a missing Chicago assistant pastor. Fifty-three-year-old Warren Beard was last seen on July 2nd on the 400 block of North Broadway Street on Joliet’s west side. He serves at the New Israelite MB Church and is described as a six-foot-tall African American man with brown eyes and is bald. Beard is reportedly driving a black Honda CRV with the Illinois plate DY20511.



If you have any idea of Warren Beard’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call either Chicago Police Department Area Two SVU at 312-747-8274, the Joliet Police Department, or call 911.