Weather Alert
On Air
Slocum In The Morning
Armstrong & Getty
Ask The Professional
Markley & Van Camp Show
The Kevin Kollins Show
Will County’s Afternoon Rush
Dave Ramsey
Fox Sports
Doug Stephan
Local News
Prize Vault
Podcasts
Podcast Archives
Photos
Prize Claim Form
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
1340 WJOL Master Chef Rules
1340 WJOL Swan Lake Rules
1340 WJOL Money Talks Summer 2021 Rules
1340 WJOL Smashburger Rules
WJOL Dwight Yoakam Rules
Kansas Rules
Dough for Dad Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Local News
Missing Juvenile in Joliet
Jul 21, 2021 @ 11:49am
The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Katriel Serrano is 15-year-old female, 5″1′ tall weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen in the 300 block of North Larkin Avenue. Ms. Serrano is believed to have ties to the Aurora, Illinois area. If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact JPD Detective McKeon at 815-724-3231.
Popular Posts
Shooting in Joliet Under Investigation
Missing Crest Hill Woman Entered Into National Missing Person System
One Dead in Shooting at Joliet VFW
Joliet Man Sentenced to 15-Years in Prison in Stabbing Attack
Beggar's Pizza Coming To Crest Hill
Recent Posts
Missing Juvenile in Joliet
1 hour ago
Study: Legal Cannabis Boosts Home Values
1 hour ago
Pritzker Wants Congress To Repay Guard For Jan. 6th Protection
1 hour ago
On Air
Slocum In The Morning
Armstrong & Getty
Ask The Professional
Markley & Van Camp Show
The Kevin Kollins Show
Will County’s Afternoon Rush
Dave Ramsey
Fox Sports
Doug Stephan
Local News
Prize Vault
Podcasts
Podcast Archives
Photos
Prize Claim Form
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
1340 WJOL Master Chef Rules
1340 WJOL Swan Lake Rules
1340 WJOL Money Talks Summer 2021 Rules
1340 WJOL Smashburger Rules
WJOL Dwight Yoakam Rules
Kansas Rules
Dough for Dad Rules
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On