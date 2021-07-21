      Weather Alert

Missing Juvenile in Joliet

Jul 21, 2021 @ 11:49am
The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Katriel Serrano is 15-year-old female, 5″1′ tall weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen in the 300 block of North Larkin Avenue. Ms. Serrano is believed to have ties to the Aurora, Illinois area. If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact JPD Detective McKeon at 815-724-3231.
