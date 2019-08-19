Missing Plainfield Man May Have Been Dead For Days Following Single Vehicle Crash
William Smiley
A missing Plainfield man was found on Saturday near I-55 and Route 30. Twenty-eight year old William Smiley’s remains were found in an overgrown grassy area off the highway according to the Will County Coroner’s office.
Smiley was reported missing by family members on August 11th. He was released from the Will County Adult Detention Facility on July 2nd and failed to report to court the following day. Authorities believe Smiley was ejected from a single vehicle rollover accident and are unsure how long he had been deceased. A preliminary autopsy on Sunday revealed Smiley died from injuries sustained due to a motor vehicle crash. Illinois State Police District 5 is investigating.