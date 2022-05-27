UPDATE: Missing Teen in Joliet is Safe

UPDATE: Jacob has been located and is safe! Thank you to the Joliet Police Department! Thank you everyone for sharing!
Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male juvenile runaway. 14-year-old Jacob Irwin is a Caucasian male, 5’4″ tall and 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt, black pants, a black hat, and carrying a maroon bookbag. Jacob may be in need of medication.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jacob Irwin is urged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division (815) 724-3020