Mississippi Avenue Railroad Crossing Road Closure in Elwood

The Village of Elwood would like to alert residents and motorists traveling on Mississippi Avenue of an upcoming ROAD CLOSURE. The Village has been notified by the Union Pacific Railroad of the temporary road closure of Mississippi Avenue due to necessary repair work to the railroad crossing at Mississippi Avenue between Douglas Street and Matteson Street.

Beginning Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 7:00 P.M. until Monday, September 18, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., the Mississippi Avenue railroad crossing will be closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic. During this time Mississippi Avenue will be completely closed and motorists will need to bypass the area and seek alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signs and barricades while giving special attention to workers and pedestrians near the construction zone.

Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic to the closure.