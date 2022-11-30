1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Mistrial Declared In Actor Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial

November 30, 2022 5:25PM CST
LOS ANGELES (AP) – A judge has declared a mistrial at the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson.

Jurors told Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not come to unanimous verdicts on any counts.

The judge declared a mistrial Wednesday afternoon.

Masterson is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, between 2001 and 2003, when he was at the height of his fame as a star of the Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show.”

Masterson pleaded not guilty.

His attorney argued that the acts were consensual.

