      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

MLB All-Star Game Moved To Colorado

Apr 6, 2021 @ 12:56pm

DENVER (AP) – The MLB All-Star Game will be played at hitter-friendly Coors Field this year.

Major League Baseball officially announced the new venue Tuesday after pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998.

MLB decided to move the July 13 game from Atlanta in response to Georgia voting rules that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law March 25.

Critics have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.

Colorado has a Democratic governor in Jared Polis and a Democratic-controlled legislature.

Popular Posts
Joliet Police Arrest An Alleged Gang Member During Traffic Stop
Update: Man Identified Following Single Vehicle Crash in Joliet Sunday Night
1200 Vaccine Appointments Available at Joliet West This Tuesday
Man Shot in Chest in Bolingbrook Parking Lot
Idea Of A Vaccine Passport In Illinois Raising Concerns For Some