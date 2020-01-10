MLK Day of Service to Draw Hundreds of Volunteers on January 20
Hundreds of volunteers are gathering on Monday, Jan. 20 to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by completing service projects throughout the City of Joliet.
From making blanket out of plastic bags for the homeless, Valentines for veterans, taking down Christmas decorations, painting and beautifying community buildings and so much more—volunteers young and old, families and individuals, businesses and organizations, can give of their time, talents and treasures by making it a “Day On, not a Day Off,” in honor of Dr. King.
It is not too late to sign up to participate in the 15th Annual MLK Day of Service. The event kicks off in the Joliet Central High School Student Center, located at 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet. Volunteer check in and breakfast, generously donated by Great American Bagel, Home Cut Donuts, and Jitters Coffee House, takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., followed by a brief program and volunteer instructions.
Volunteers then head out to complete service projects and meet back in the Joliet Central High School Student Center at noon for a lunch generously donated by Sunshine Mexican Café. During lunch, volunteers will enjoy the musical entertainment of Gabriel “RIEL” Lozano- Chicago’s Hype Man. Gabriel is a proud alumnus of Joliet West High School, class of 2010, where he graduated with honors and as the captain of the last Township Steelman Soccer Team. In 2017 he became one of Chicago’s very own INCREDIBULLS, taking on the challenge of high-octane performances, stunts and entertaining Bulls fans at all the home games. In 2019, Riel became a Chicago Bears Monster Squad member and represents the Bears Entertainment team. Riel has opened for Hip Hop artists and has worked with world-renowned dance choreographers.
“The MLK Day of Service has become a tradition for our community,” said Kristine Schlismann, Director of Community and Alumni Relations. “We are so grateful for our volunteers, generous donors, and sponsors who make this event possible.”
“It is so exciting to see our volunteers give back and help the community at large,” said Ericka Williams, Manager of Family and Child Support Service at Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet. “We are humbled to see so many providing service to others, which is exactly why we call it a ‘Day On, not a Day Off’ service event.”
To volunteer, visit jths.org and click on the MLK Day of Service banner near the bottom of the page or visit the direct link: https://www.jths.org/family-resources/announcements/announcement-page/~board/district/post/mlk-day-of-service-january-20-at-joliet-central-high-school
The MLK Day of Service Planning Committee thanks our generous sponsors: Gold Level—Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet; United Way of Will County; Community Services Council of Will County; Sunshine Mexican Café; Great American Bagel; RiverOne Health & Wellness; NAACP Joliet Branch; National Hook Up of Black Women, Inc. Joliet Chapter; RIELTYME CREATIVE SOLUTIONS. Bronze Level- Harrah’s Casino Joliet. In Kind- D’Arcy Motors; Jitters Coffee House; Home Cut Donuts.
