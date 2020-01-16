      Weather Alert

MLK Unity Brunch

Jan 16, 2020 @ 5:57am
Every year many events take place around the country honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.  Each year in our Joliet Area we, at Unity CDC partner to give back to an organization that empowers young minds to follow in the footsteps of the Civil Rights Leader Dr. King.  We are pleased to partner and support Joliet Central High School’s Black Student Union with 100% of all proceeds going to the BSU.  We will be receiving our keynote address from Pastor Deon Hayes of One Vision Worship Center and recognizing the contributions he has made in our community.   Please join me for this event.  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/7th-annual-mlk-unity-brunch-tickets-87423864131
