Mobile Food Bank This Wednesday Afternoon At St. Mary Immaculate Parish In Plainfield

Sep 8, 2020 @ 10:13am
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry and Catholic Charities will distribute food at St. Mary Immaculate Parish located at 15629 S. Rt. 59 in Plainfield on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while supplies last. Food is free to low income neighbors in need. Serving 250 families. Boxes or bags will be provided as this will be a drive-through style distribution.

