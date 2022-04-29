      Weather Alert

Mobile Food Pantry In Crest Hill on Saturday

Apr 29, 2022 @ 6:10am
Word of Life Church will be hold a mobile food pantry on Saturday, April 30th between 10 a.m. and noon in Crest Hill at 1500 Cedarwood Drive.
Popular Posts
Ex-Attorney Accused Of Stealing Ambulance And Leading police On 80 Mile Chase On I-55
Illinois DNR Asking Residents To Remove Bird Feeders
Joliet native serves aboard USS Hershel "Woody" Williams
Joliet Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend
Update: Suspect Seen On Train Before Stealing Ambulance in 70 Mile Police Chase Along I-55
Connect With Us Listen To Us On