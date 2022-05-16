      Weather Alert

Mobile Food Pantry In Plainfield This Week

May 16, 2022 @ 10:48am
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:
St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield on  Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm.
Participants can arrive by 4:00 pm.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while supplies last. Food is free to low income neighbors in need. Boxes or bags will be provided as this will be a drive-through style distribution.
