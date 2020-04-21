      Breaking News
Mobile Food Pantry Planned In Plainfield This Thursday

Apr 21, 2020 @ 9:50am

The Northern Illinois Food Bank will host another Mobile Food Pantry on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield.

Food will be distributed drive-through style, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the church parking lot.

This Mobile Food Pantry will have enough food for 250 families.

Food will be distributed first-come, first served, while supplies last. Please bring boxes or bags.

Please be assured that the environment will be safe. Food Bank workers will wear personal protective equipment and will deliver food to your vehicle. You will not leave your vehicle.

