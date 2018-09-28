Mock Train Crash Sunday In Manhattan

As part of Rail Safety Week (Sep 23-30) there will be a mock crash between a Metra Commuter Train and an SUV in Manhattan, IL on Sunday morning at approximately 10 a.m.

The reason so many people are hit and killed each year is because they truly believe it’s just common sense — they can correctly gauge the speed and distance of that train. They believe they have plenty of time to get across when they don’t.

Illinois is ranked second in the nation in grade crossing fatalities. Eighty-four percent of the crashes were at crossings with active signals and gates.

Chicago is the largest rail hub in the U.S. and third largest intermodal container/trailer port in the world, following only Singapore and Hong Kong.