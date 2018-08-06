Mokena Fireworks Show Re-Scheduled

The fireworks show in Mokena that was canceled on July 4th due to the weather has been rescheduled.

Following confirmation of the date with Melrose Pyrotechnics, producer of the show, the fireworks have been re-scheduled for the evening of Saturday, October 13.

Weather permitting, you can expect a show similar in size and duration to the one originally planned last month.

There will be a twist, however.

Given the fireworks display will be held at Main Park the same weekend as the Mokena Community Park District’s annual Halloween Hollow event, there will be a distinctly ghoulish flavor to the show. Although all details are not yet known, Melrose’s owners have promised a unique and different musical score for the fireworks tied to the weekend’s Halloween theme.

You can watch the fireworks at no charge from the ball diamonds located in proximity to the south and east boundaries of the park.