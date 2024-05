Mokena has a new Police Department headquarters which features state-of-the-art technology including an indoor firing range, video monitoring and a detention center. Construction began in July 2022 and cost 16-million dollars.

Mokena Police Department’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House event that took place on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The new facility is located at 10300 W. 191st Street, Mokena.