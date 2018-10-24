Mokena Junior High School Site of DEA Educational Presentation

Residents of the Grasmere subdivision–particularly those living along or near Cambridge Drive–should not be alarmed by the helicopter landing in the infield of the Mokena Junior High School running track early tomorrow afternoon.

It’s all part of a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) educational presentation on Wednesday, October 24th. It is scheduled to run from approximately 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the school.

Along with the helicopter landing, the scheduled presentation will feature interactive displays and demonstrations near the track by the DEA and other law enforcement agencies. Considerable law enforcement personnel (including a drug-sniffing K-9 officer) and law enforcement vehicles will be present throughout the event.

Questions regarding tomorrow’s activities may be addressed to the Mokena Police Department at (708) 479-3912.