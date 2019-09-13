Mokena Reminds Residents Burning Of Leaves Is Banned
If you’re new to the community, you may not know that the open burning of leaves is banned in Mokena, and doing so could result in a fine. If you have a fire pit, we suggest you reserve it for roasting hot dogs and marshmallows, and not for burning leaves. By doing so you will help your friends and neighbors with respiratory problems to breathe easier, and allow them to fully enjoy the familiar outdoor activities we all associate with autumn.
As a reminder, the Village of Mokena will be offering two free leaf and branch pick-ups this autumn as an environmentally-friendly alternative to open burning. Dates are October 23 and November 20.