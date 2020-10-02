Mokena Sets Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours But Says “It’s Up To You”
Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Freeport, Maine. U.S. sales of In this year of the pandemic, with trick-or-treating still an uncertainty, Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Given these unusual times, whether or not you choose to welcome trick-or-treaters at your door on October 31 is completely up to you.
At its September 28 meeting, the Mokena Village Board approved Trick or Treat hours from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, for those wishing to take part in this annual Halloween tradition.
However, for those not comfortable hosting trick-or-treaters at their door in the current environment, there’s no obligation to participate.
Should you fall into this category, simply print the graphic linked here and affix it to your front door on October 31. It will let the neighborhood kids and their parents know not to knock on your door or ring your doorbell in search of sweet treats.