Mokena Tree Lighting Planned This Weekend
While COVID-19 continues to present challenges, the spirit of Mokena won’t be dimmed. On Saturday, November 21, at 5:30 p.m., Mokena’s Christmas tree at the corner of Front and Mokena streets in the downtown area will be ceremoniously lit, symbolically kicking off the holiday season. Lighting of the tree typically caps off the community’s Christmas Fest parade, but that annual festivity had to be canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Photo opportunities will be available at the tree lighting. Should you and your family choose to attend, please wear face coverings and adequately distance yourself from others in the area.