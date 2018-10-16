Mokena’s Leaf Collection Begins Next Week

The Village of Mokena’s first autumn leaf and branch collection date has been set for Wednesday, October 24. A long-standing service provided free of charge by the Village, the leaf and branch pick-up program is available throughout the corporate limits of Mokena.

To arrange for an October 24 pick-up, call (708) 479-3900. You can also schedule your pick-up electronically on our website under the “How Do I?” tab, or by clicking the link at the bottom of this article.

Village staff will collect only bagged leaves and branches no longer than 4 feet in length. Regular refuse, grass clippings, and yard waste will not be collected as part of the free leaf and branch pick-up program. (Yard waste pick-up from NuWay Disposal will continue through Tuesday, November 27.)

Leaves should be bagged in paper bags, and branches should be tied with twine or string. A branch length of 3′ or less is optimal.

Refuse toters or drum-type containers should not be used for leaves or branches. A second free leaf and branch pick-up will be conducted on Wednesday, November 14.

As a reminder, leaf burning is banned within the corporate limits of Mokena, and burning could result in a fine. Should you have any questions, please call (708) 479-3900.