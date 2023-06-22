1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Moms For Liberty Chapter Apologizes For Quoting Hitler In Its Newsletter

June 22, 2023 4:16PM CDT
Credit: MGN

(Associate Press) – An Indiana chapter of the nonprofit group Moms for Liberty is apologizing and condemning Adolf Hitler after using a quote attributed to the Nazi leader in its newsletter.

The group’s Hamilton County chapter on Thursday posted a revised version of its newsletter on Facebook after it had previously shared a version that featured the Hitler quote on the front cover.

A statement from chapter chair Paige Miller condemned Hitler’s actions and his “dark place in human history” and said the group shouldn’t have quoted him in the newsletter.

Moms for Liberty advocates “parental rights” in education and has come under scrutiny for its attacks on student inclusion.

