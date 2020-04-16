Money For Nothing Being Considered
Lawmakers are looking at a plan that would pay Americans $2,000 a month until the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 crisis.
A proposal introduced by Democratic Representatives Tim Ryan of Ohio and Ro Khanna of California would give people over 16-years-old making less than $130,000 a year the monthly benefit.
Married couples earning less than $260,000 a year would receive $4,000.
The proposal is called the Emergency Money For The People Act. A release said that while the CARES act was an “important first step,” the new legislation would go further. It would even allow people to receive money through Venmo, Zelle, PayPal or a pre-paid debit card.
While most people aren’t flying during the coronavirus pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration has issued a list of tips and revised rules for people who absolutely have to.
The TSA recommends travelers put everything in their pockets — including keys and cell phones — in their carry-on bags before reaching security checkpoints. Doing so prevents these items from becoming infected when they’re sent through scanners in bins used by other people. TSA officials also recommend that people wash their hands before and after being screened.
Plus, travelers are now allowed to wear protective masks during the security screening process — although they may be asked to lift their masks so agents can confirm their identities. The TSA is also allowing people to travel with small containers of alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes in carry-on or checked luggage, and larger containers in checked luggage, officials say.
Few Americans support the end of social distancing to let the economy start up again.
A Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 82 percent of voters think Americans “should continue to social distance for as long as is needed to curb the spread of coronavirus, even if it means continued damage to the economy.”
Only 10 percent of the voters surveyed said Americans “should stop social distancing to stimulate the economy, even if it means increasing the spread of coronavirus.”
75 percent of the voters surveyed said it’s important for the government to address coronavirus spread. 17 percent said the government should be focusing on managing the economy.